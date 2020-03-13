|
|
1941 - 2020 Betty Mitchell Thomas McCarthy, 78, of Athens, Georgia, began her eternal journey on March 12, 2020.
Born to James Bryant and Lenora Gunn Mitchell in Moultrie, Georgia on August 9, 1941.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband Morris McCarthy; her sisters: Lucille Fleming, Pauline Savage and brothers: Grady Mitchell, Bryant Mitchell, Ernest Mitchell, and Claude Mitchell.
Survived by: daughter Joy Hilley (Billy) of Colbert; son Mitch Thomas (Deana) of Watkinsville; grandchildren: Katie Gordon of Colbert, Brittany Cowart (Andy) of Winterville, and Taylor Hilley of Colbert; great-grandchildren: Kylie Hill and Cayden Gordon; siblings: James Mitchell, Jr., Christine Decker, Cecil Mitchell, Glenn Mitchell, Carl Mitchell, Clyde Mann, and Mack Mitchell.
Mrs. McCarthy was a graduate of Morgan County High School. She attended Athens Business College. She was a retired Postmaster of Lake Waccamaw, NC. Mrs. McCarthy was a member of Watkinsville First Baptist Church. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother affectionately known as "Ma."
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Lord and Stephens, East Chapel at 3:30 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 3:30 before the service.
A special thank you to St. Mary's Hospice and caregivers: Ruby Sewell, LaShasta Glenn, Takelia Sewell, Michelle Tate, and Tiffany Pass.
The family will be at the residence, 131 Elderberry Circle, Athens.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 13, 2020