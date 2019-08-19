|
1929 - 2019 Betty Wilma Booth Drake, 89 died peacefully at Piedmont Hospital on Friday, August 16, 2019.
She was born in Oglethorpe County on December 12, 1929 to Erla Buford Booth and Edna Estelle Brown Booth, before living most of her life in Madison County, GA.
She was married to James Howard Drake on July 4, 1957.
Wilma was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her brothers George and Talmadge Booth, and her sister Hilda White.
She is survived by her sons Keith (Cindy) Drake of Watkinsville, and Curtis (Paula Drake) of Comer, GA; grandchildren Kelli Drake (Jon) Lathem of Alpharetta, Kandice Drake (Josh) Ivarie of Watkinsville, Andrew (Anna) Drake of Canton, Autumn Drake of Comer; great-grandchildren Siena Ivarie, Jack Lathem, and a great-grandson to be. She is also survived by her brother Henry (Carol) Booth of Danielsville, and her sisters Mary Lou Parham of Danielsville and Bobbie (Calvin) Coile of Comer, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and a host of cousins and other family and friends whom she loved so much.
Wilma was a faithful member of Meadow Baptist Church where she was involved in many activities. She especially enjoyed singing in the choir.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville with Rev. Mike Sarna officiating. Interment will follow in the Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 until 4:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Meadow Baptist Church Sound System Fund in memory of Wilma Drake, 6158 Highway 191, Comer, Georgia 30629.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019