1933 - 2019 Betty Wilson Wilkes, 86, of Watkinsville, passed peacefully from the farm she loved to her eternal home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was born the ninth of eleven children to the late Ezra and May Mize Wilson. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Elbert Mayne "Son" Wilkes, her parents, her brothers; James, Swayne, Charles, Jack, Fred, Bobby and sisters; Helen Larrimore, Margaret Patrone and Sara Garrett.
Mrs. Wilkes, alongside her husband, was a farmer and talented gardener. She worked tirelessly in her yard which consisted of many dogwoods, daylilies, azaleas, roses, hydrangeas, pecans, camellias and anything pink. She was a longtime member of Antioch Christian Church where she was a member of the Leadership Sunday School Class. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her children; Kathy (Wayne) Marable, Dwayne Wilkes, Denise (Tony) Wall, sister; Lucy Fambrough, grandchildren; Brent (Mandy) Marable, Brandon (Katie) Wilkes, Shannon (Rebecca) Wilkes, Erin (Russell) Skinner, Amy (Gary) Michael, Russell (Kelly) Wall, Patrick Wall, Jackson Wilkes, 15 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to home caregiver, Glenda Robinson; the wonderful staff at Great Oaks Assisted Living, Monroe, GA, and our two angels, Ashley and Suzy, from Compassionate Care Hospice, Athens, GA.
Services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11:00am at Antioch Christian Church (Watkinsville, GA) with the Reverend Jim Jacobs officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. Memorials can be made to Antioch Christian Church, P.O. Box 1273, Watkinsville, GA 30677.
"You know how they say after the head of the comet is gone, the light of the tail will be seen and remembered. These flowers are like that comet; long after I'm gone, these flowers will be seen." May Mize Wilson
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 5, 2019