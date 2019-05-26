|
Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Betty Yvonne Stone Weatherly, age 71, Athens, Georgia of the South Jackson Community, who passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Mrs. Weatherly was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Mrs. Doris Elaine Inman Stone of Athens and the late Raymond Myron Stone. Mrs. Weatherly was a member of Crooked Creek Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Choir. Mrs. Weatherly earned her Masters Degree in education from the University of Georgia and was a School Teacher for forty-seven years at the Athens Christian School. In addition to her father, Mrs. Weatherly was preceded in death by her brother, Lester Raymond Stone, brother in law, Walter Reginald Norris and niece, Regina Norris.
Survivors including her Mother, are her husband, Bill Weatherly of Athens, sisters, Kathy Jean Miller of Syracuse, New York and Linda Rae Weller and her husband Steve of Carthage, New York, sister in law, Frances Weatherly Norris of Winder, nieces and nephews, Faith Dunlap, David Miller and his wife, Jamie, Scott Weller and his wife Wendy, Lisa Weller, Susan Dyer and her husband Thomas, Kathy Marquis and her husband Steven, and several great nieces and nephews also survive.
The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Crooked Creek Baptist Church with Reverend Brenson Jennings and Reverend Tom Miles officiating. The visitation will be held on Monday, May 27, 2019 from 12 noon until 2:00 PM in the Crooked Creek Baptist Church, prior to the service.
The burial will follow on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Barrow Memorial Park in Winder, Georgia.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway Jefferson, GA 30549. 706-367-5467
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 26, 2019