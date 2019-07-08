|
Bettye Jane Hendrix Fabris, 86, of Watkinsville, Georgia passed away on July 5, 2019.
Bettye was born on July 2,1933, in Summit, Georgia to Jamie and Lena Sconyers Hendrix. She was raised in Metter, Georgia and graduated from Georgia Teachers College (Georgia Southern University). Bettye married Frank Stratton Fabris in 1953.
Once referred to as "Athens' answer to Princess Grace," this former Miss Georgia Southern was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. Bettye's greatest joy was being a wife, mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew and loved her.
Bettye was a role model of selfless love and epitomized Proverbs 31:10-31. She was the driving force behind the success of her late husband, Frank Fabris, both on and off the football field. When Coach Fabris was inducted into the Athens Athletic Hall of Fame, much of the credit went to Bettye for her tireless devotion and support. She showed this same devotion and support to her two sons, Robert and Jon, never missing one of their college football games. Bettye is survived by her sons, Robert Fabris, and his wife, Patti, of Houston, Texas; and Jon Fabris, and his wife, Marcy, of Watkinsville, Georgia. Bettye, or "Beet" as she was called by many of her loved ones, was adored by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and include, Stratton Fabris of Houston, Texas; Mary-Hendrix Fabris Conway and her husband, Cowan, of Jackson, Mississippi; Mallie Fabris Prejean and her husband, Robert, of Houston, Texas; Jack Fabris and Michael Fabris of Watkinsville, Georgia; Tace and Kiger Conway of Jackson, Mississippi; and Hazel Ann Prejean of Houston, Texas. Bettye is predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Dr. Frank S. Fabris; her brother, Colonel Jamie R. Hendrix; and parents, Jamie and Lena Sconyers Hendrix.
The Fabris family wishes to extend a special "thank you" to Bill Brace for his friendship and love.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Bettye Fabris is planned for Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Lord and Stephens West Funeral Home (1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, Georgia). Visitation with the family will be held before the service at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Frank and Bettye Fabris Scholarship Fund, which was established to honor the contributions made by Frank and Bettye and is awarded to deserving college-bound graduates of Ridgeland High School in Rossville, Georgia. Memorial gifts should be mailed to Community National Bank, P.O. Box 638, Rossville, Georgia 30741, Attn: Sherrie Lomas (checks payable to "Frank and Bettye Fabris Scholarship Fund").
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 8 to July 9, 2019