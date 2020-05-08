|
|
Mrs. Bettye Jordan Cook age 66, of Athens Ga. passed on May 3, 2020.
Private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May, 9, 2020 from the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing will be held on Friday May 8, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Survivors include her daughters; Nekesha Cook and Courtney (Gilbert)Monroe, one son; Anthony (Tiffany) Cook; grandchildren; Jaylen, Jordan and Justice Monroe, and Donovan Wood sisters; Daphne (Dwain) Clink and Iris Jordan, one brother; Homer Jordan, two very close cousins ; Frank (Priscilla) Menefield and Stafford McKinney and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 8, 2020