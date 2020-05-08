Home

Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Viewing
Friday, May 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
Graveside service
Private
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
Bettye Jordan Cook


1953 - 2020
Bettye Jordan Cook Obituary
Mrs. Bettye Jordan Cook age 66, of Athens Ga. passed on May 3, 2020.

Private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May, 9, 2020 from the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Viewing will be held on Friday May 8, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Survivors include her daughters; Nekesha Cook and Courtney (Gilbert)Monroe, one son; Anthony (Tiffany) Cook; grandchildren; Jaylen, Jordan and Justice Monroe, and Donovan Wood sisters; Daphne (Dwain) Clink and Iris Jordan, one brother; Homer Jordan, two very close cousins ; Frank (Priscilla) Menefield and Stafford McKinney and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 8, 2020
