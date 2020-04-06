|
1940 - 2020 It is with deep grief and sorrow that we let you know about the death of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Beverly Lucille McLeroy Saye, at age 79.
A native of Athens, Ga., Mrs. Saye was the daughter of the late James Lester McLeroy Sr. and Frances Olivia Doster McLeroy. She was a lifelong devoted Christian with a true servant's heart for her family, friends, and anyone she could help. She joyfully served her Lord and Church by working with the youth, visiting and taking food to people in need, singing in the choir, and faithfully helping with any activity of the church. She also enjoyed collecting antiques and gardening, and was a member of the Ray's United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her son, Chris Saye and wife, Beth; brothers, Wayne McLeroy and Mike McLeroy; sisters, Glenda Thomas and Judy McLeroy; grandchildren, Kelly Knybel, Elizabeth Knybel, Cassidy Carson Gonzalez, Jamie Carson Corbett, Bonnie Carson Wood, Katy Collins, John Saye, Brooks Saye, Brantley Saye, and Ezekiel Saye; eight great-grandchildren (Delaney June Brewer); one great-great grandchild; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, David D. Saye Jr.; daughters, Pam Saye and Ginger Saye; brothers, James Lester McLeroy Jr. and Donald Steven McLeroy; and sister, Gloria McLeroy Bell.
Honorary Pallbearers are John Saye, Brantley Saye, Chris Collins, Michael McLeroy, Chuck Wood, Jamie Corbett, Israel Gonzalez, and Kelly Knybel.
Special thanks to her caregivers from Oconee Area Home Care Services: Cherry Brown, Minnie Darden, Annie Bennett, Millicent Khasiana, and Compassionate Care Hospice.
Private graveside services will be held with Reverend Jerry Varnado officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Ray's United Methodist Church, 1521 Ray's Church Road, Bishop, GA 30621; or Extra Special People, P.O. Box 615, Watkinsville, GA 30677.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020