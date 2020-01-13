|
|
1933 - 2019 Mrs. Billie Jean Patterson Payne, 86, of Comer, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family and friends. Mrs. Payne shared an active life with her late husband John Payne of 59 years.
Jean graduated from Comer High School in 1950 and went on to earn her business degree from Athens Business School. She worked many years for Retail Credit Company in Atlanta. She and her late husband enjoyed experiencing new things and traveling the world.
Many years later after returning home to Comer, she became a published author. She also became active in promoting tennis in Madison County, by sponsoring numerous tennis tournaments.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Nettie Lou Patterson; sisters, Lucille McCullough of Laurens, SC, Dairlette Patton of Colbert, GA; brother, James Patterson of Mooresville, NC and a special nephew, Matthew Patterson of Comer, GA.
Survivors include Bobby Patterson (Patricia) and Terry Patterson (Cheryl) both of Comer, GA and brother-in-law Raleigh Patton of Colbert, GA. She is survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, their families and two forever friends, Jerry Allen and Clifford Craig.
The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to Kindred Hospice and treasured caregivers, Dorothy, Erin, Jared, Polly, Sandy and Susy.
Memorial services will be Saturday, January 18, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 until 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, 1888 Colbert Danielsville Road, Danielsville, GA 30633.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, GA 30633 is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020