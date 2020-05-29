Billie Wood Weil of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Born in Douglas, Georgia, on January 17, 1944, she was the daughter of Watts Lane Wood and Ina Lou McDonald Wood.Billie graduated from Coffee County High School as class salutatorian. She graduated from the University of Georgia where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and Belle Corps. After graduation, she began a 36-year career with Delta Air Lines, Inc. During her career she served as a flight attendant and supervisor. Billie loved to travel and shared that love with her family and friends. Her love of history led her to do extensive work in the field of genealogy eventually discovering her ancestors came over on the Mayflower. She was a member of The General Society of Mayflower Descendants and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. She was an active member of Fort Lauderdale Alumnae Panhellenic serving as President and Recording Secretary; a member of the Fort Lauderdale Kappa Delta Alumnae Association; and a member of First United Methodist Church Coral Springs.Billie is survived by her daughter, Julie Anna Weil of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; her sister, Patricia Wood Maxwell (Albert Sr.) of Athens, GA; former husband, Stephen H. Weil; her nephews and niece, Albert Bryan Maxwell, Jr. (Tandy); Michael Clay Maxwell (Kathy); Patricia Maxwell Snow (Matt), along with several great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father and mother, Watts Lane Wood and Ina Lou McDonald Wood.A private family service and burial was held at Oconee Hill Cemetery in Athens, GA.