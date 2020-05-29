Billie Wood Weil
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Billie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Billie Wood Weil of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Born in Douglas, Georgia, on January 17, 1944, she was the daughter of Watts Lane Wood and Ina Lou McDonald Wood.

Billie graduated from Coffee County High School as class salutatorian. She graduated from the University of Georgia where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and Belle Corps. After graduation, she began a 36-year career with Delta Air Lines, Inc. During her career she served as a flight attendant and supervisor. Billie loved to travel and shared that love with her family and friends. Her love of history led her to do extensive work in the field of genealogy eventually discovering her ancestors came over on the Mayflower. She was a member of The General Society of Mayflower Descendants and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. She was an active member of Fort Lauderdale Alumnae Panhellenic serving as President and Recording Secretary; a member of the Fort Lauderdale Kappa Delta Alumnae Association; and a member of First United Methodist Church Coral Springs.

Billie is survived by her daughter, Julie Anna Weil of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; her sister, Patricia Wood Maxwell (Albert Sr.) of Athens, GA; former husband, Stephen H. Weil; her nephews and niece, Albert Bryan Maxwell, Jr. (Tandy); Michael Clay Maxwell (Kathy); Patricia Maxwell Snow (Matt), along with several great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father and mother, Watts Lane Wood and Ina Lou McDonald Wood.

A private family service and burial was held at Oconee Hill Cemetery in Athens, GA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
7065437373
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bernstein Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved