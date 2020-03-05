|
1933 - 2020 Billie Wynelle Stone Gober, age 86, of the Sanford Community in Madison County, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, March 3, 2020. She was born September 20, 1933 in Union County, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late John Richard Stone and the late Wilda Mozelle England Stone. She was preceded in death by her step-mother Elnyr Slayton Stone, brother Troy H. Stone, grandson Douglas Smith, and great-granddaughter Brooke Elizabeth Smith.
Mrs. Gober was a 1950 graduate of Ila High School, an Avon representative for 54 years, and a longtime member of Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church.
She was married to her husband Dewey Roger Gober for 67 years. Survivors include daughters Pam (Steve) Smith of Hull and Ann (Neil) Nix of Marietta; son Gerald (Donna) Gober of Hull; eight grandchildren: Darrick (Barbi) Smith, Amanda (Chad) Sailors, Daniel (Jessica) Smith, Sarah (Jason) Pastrana, Alan (Katie) Nix, Rachel (Chuck) Floyd-Jones, Jeniece Vinson, and Jenna (David) Hill; and thirteen great-grandchildren: Owen and Linley Smith, Katie and Tucker Sailors, Ava Grace and Eli Smith, Jonah and Elias Pastrana, Asher and Tate Nix, Brandon Vinson, and Kaden and Kara Hill.
Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Joel Embry, Pastor Janice Loggins, and Rev. Bill Jackson officiating. Internment to be in the church cemetery. Grandsons and grandsons-in-law will serve as pallbearers. Great-grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Gordon's Chapel Family Life Center Building Fund.
Special thanks to the doctors and staff of the University Blood and Cancer Center and the staff and caretakers of ACT Home Care and Inspiring Hospice for the excellent care "Miss" Billie (Mama B) received.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 5, 2020