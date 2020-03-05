Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church

Billie Wynelle Stone Gober


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billie Wynelle Stone Gober Obituary
1933 - 2020 Billie Wynelle Stone Gober, age 86, of the Sanford Community in Madison County, passed away peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, March 3, 2020. She was born September 20, 1933 in Union County, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late John Richard Stone and the late Wilda Mozelle England Stone. She was preceded in death by her step-mother Elnyr Slayton Stone, brother Troy H. Stone, grandson Douglas Smith, and great-granddaughter Brooke Elizabeth Smith.

Mrs. Gober was a 1950 graduate of Ila High School, an Avon representative for 54 years, and a longtime member of Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church.

She was married to her husband Dewey Roger Gober for 67 years. Survivors include daughters Pam (Steve) Smith of Hull and Ann (Neil) Nix of Marietta; son Gerald (Donna) Gober of Hull; eight grandchildren: Darrick (Barbi) Smith, Amanda (Chad) Sailors, Daniel (Jessica) Smith, Sarah (Jason) Pastrana, Alan (Katie) Nix, Rachel (Chuck) Floyd-Jones, Jeniece Vinson, and Jenna (David) Hill; and thirteen great-grandchildren: Owen and Linley Smith, Katie and Tucker Sailors, Ava Grace and Eli Smith, Jonah and Elias Pastrana, Asher and Tate Nix, Brandon Vinson, and Kaden and Kara Hill.

Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Joel Embry, Pastor Janice Loggins, and Rev. Bill Jackson officiating. Internment to be in the church cemetery. Grandsons and grandsons-in-law will serve as pallbearers. Great-grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Gordon's Chapel Family Life Center Building Fund.

Special thanks to the doctors and staff of the University Blood and Cancer Center and the staff and caretakers of ACT Home Care and Inspiring Hospice for the excellent care "Miss" Billie (Mama B) received.

Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -