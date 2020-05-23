Home

Watts Funeral Home
1005 Dolvin Avenue
Union Point, GA 30669
(706) 486-4557
Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery
Woodville, GA
Billy Burgess


1951 - 2020
Billy Burgess Obituary
Mr. Billy Burgess of Woodville, Ga. was born to Ethel Burgess and the late Willie B. Burgess of Stephens, Ga. He was employed by International Paper until retirement. On Saturday morning, May 16, 2020, the Lord called Billy from all his illness and suffering. He leaves to cherish his memories; a devoted wife of 31 years "Ms Emily", his mother Ethel; four brothers: William Scott (Mildred), James Lewis (Karen), Rev. Robert (Marilyn) and Bobby; one sister Betty Jean. Graveside services are Saturday May 23, 2020, 11 a.m. from St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery, Woodville, Ga. Watts Funeral Home, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 23, 2020
