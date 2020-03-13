|
1935 - 2020 Rev. Billy E. Tucker, 84, died March 11, 2020.
A native and longtime resident of Oglethorpe County, he was a son of the late Mell and Susie Casey Tucker. Rev. Tucker was a Baptist minister since 1962 and served many churches throughout Oconee, Madison and Oglethorpe Counties. He was also a veteran of the United States Marine Corp and a volunteer fireman in Oglethorpe County. Rev. Tucker enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his brothers and nephews. In addition to his strong faith and love for his church, he was a loving husband and devoted family man.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Lexington Baptist Church with Revs. Charles Jones and Rusty Couch officiating. Interment will follow at Clark Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-two years, Katheryn Tucker; seven children, Debra Horton, Debbie (Lynn) Shedd, Connie (Dean) Christian, Danny (Monica) Gunter, Sherry (Russell) Bone, Darryl Gunter, Tonya (Johnny) Brown and granddaughter, Haven Gunter; brother, Johnny Tucker; fourteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 13, 2020