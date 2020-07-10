1/1
Billy Ray Wright
1952 - 2020
Billy Ray Wright, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 68.

Born in Barrow County, he was a son of the late Edward Wright and Ollie Mae Wilson Wright. Mr. Wright retired from Gold Kist Poultry and was a member of Cornerstone Church in Athens. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Nannette Waters and Betty Wright.

Survivors include his wife, Gloria Wright; children, Wayne Wright (Jill), Tina Coker (Jerry) and Pam Payne; step-son, Alan Cook; grandchildren, Heather Ingram, Candace Holliman, Wesley Wright, Kelsey Payne and Brady Coker; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Ann Garret, Albert Wright, Bobby Wright, Johnny Wright and Phil Wright.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Cornerstone Church in Athens. Masks are required. Interment will follow the service at Oconee Memorial Park.

Lord and Stephens, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677 is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jul. 10, 2020.
July 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
