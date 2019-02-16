|
Boast Reid, Jr., age 60, of Hull, GA, passed February 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Sunday February 17, 2019 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 2692 Lester Rd, Elberton, GA, with interment in the church cemetery. Viewing, 3-7 PM, Saturday, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: wife, Marilyn Reid; five children, Ramona Reid, Boast Reid, III, Ontario Rucker, Ometrice Rucker and Octavius Reid; mother, Fannie Mae Reid; siblings, William Reid, Dan Reid, Leon Reid and Mae Reid; twentyfive grandchildren; four great grandchildren;
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 16, 2019