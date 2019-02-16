Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church
2692 Lester Rd
Elberton, GA
Boast Reid Jr.


Boast Reid Jr. Obituary
Boast Reid, Jr., age 60, of Hull, GA, passed February 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Sunday February 17, 2019 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 2692 Lester Rd, Elberton, GA, with interment in the church cemetery. Viewing, 3-7 PM, Saturday, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: wife, Marilyn Reid; five children, Ramona Reid, Boast Reid, III, Ontario Rucker, Ometrice Rucker and Octavius Reid; mother, Fannie Mae Reid; siblings, William Reid, Dan Reid, Leon Reid and Mae Reid; twentyfive grandchildren; four great grandchildren;

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
