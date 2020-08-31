1/
Bobbie Elder Almand
1943 - 2020
Bobbie Elder Almand, 76, of Watkinsville, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Robert W. Elder and Elizabeth Bowden Elder. Mrs. Almand retired from the Oconee County School System as a media specialist and was a member of Antioch Christian Church. She loved reading and traveling.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Scott Almand; brother, Doyle Elder (Mary Ann Elder); nieces, Angie Elder-Johnson (Chuck) and Mendy Meyer (Tim), nephew, Robert Elder (Jennifer); several great-nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Elder Cemetery Fund, 4180 Greensboro Hwy., Watkinsville, GA 30677.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
7065437373
Memories & Condolences
August 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bernstein Funeral Home
