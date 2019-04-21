|
Mrs. Bobbie Giles Nunn, 88, of Athens, GA, passed away on April 18, 2019.
A native of Oconee County, Mrs. Nunn was the daughter of the late Henry Herschel Giles and Clarice Hall Giles and wife of Mr. Royce William Nunn, now deceased. Mrs. Nunn grew up in Athens where she worked as a surgical nurse with a local surgeon before raising her family. She retired from the Registrar's Office of the University of Georgia in 1993 after 13 years of service. Mrs. Nunn was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family deeply. She loved the Lord and was a dedicated member of Beech Haven Baptist Church for many years.
Survivors include son, William Michael Nunn (Wanda Jane Nunn); daughter, Teresa Nunn Higgins; grandchildren, Matthew William Nunn (Cassie Milam Nunn), Nathan Randall Higgins, and Stephen Lane Higgins; great grandchildren, Abigail Marie Nunn, Samantha-Elizabeth Nunn, and Kaitlyn Grace Nunn.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Beech Haven Baptist Church, Athens, GA.
Visitation will be held after the memorial service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beech Haven Baptist Church, 2390 W. Broad St., Athens, GA 30606.
Bernstein Funeral Home is charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 21, 2019