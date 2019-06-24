|
|
Her Lord Jesus Christ called Bobbie Jean Steele, 77, Statham, into His presence on Monday, June 24, 2019. Bobbie was born on August 15, 1941 to James Melvin Crews and Gladys Crews of Jacksonville, Florida.
Survivors include her husband, Chuck, sons Michael (Leigh), David (Susan), Jonathan (Brenda), grandchildren, Dane Steele, Catherine Edgette (Matt), Anna Luther (Colby), Rachael Hampton (Josh), Faith Steele, Caleb Steele, Katie Steele, Cassidy Steele, great-grandson, Isaac David Luther, and a host of other relatives and friends.
As a teenager, Bobbie joined a church but her life did not change. However, at the age of 27, she met Jesus Christ and trusted Him as her personal Savior and Lord. He transformed her life including re-baptism.
Bobbie's greatest passion was her personal relationship with her Lord Jesus Christ. She consistently awakened early each morning to spend significant time in Bible study and prayer.
Her second greatest passion was her family. She loved her family, and in their eyes, she was the best wife, mother, and grandmother in the whole world.
Her third greatest passion was evangelism. She was a soul winner. For decades, she witnessed one-on-one, taught Bible classes, and spoke at evangelistic women's meetings. Stonecroft Ministries, near Branson, Missouri, selected her to serve as their area representative and later as their regional representative, where she traveled in several Southern States helping struggling Christians Women's Clubs and assisting in starting new clubs. She did these things in obedience to the Great Commission of her Lord Jesus.
Her next greatest passion was her friends--from both her church and her neighborhood. She was a part of a small group where each couple would prepare a covered dish and regularly share a meal together at each home on a rotating basis.
The celebration of Bobbie's life will be Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel, 3195 Atlanta Highway, Athens, Georgia. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from June 24 to June 25, 2019