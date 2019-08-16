Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Bobbie Lee Burgess


1931 - 2019
Bobbie Lee Burgess Obituary
1931 - 2019 Bobbie Lee Burgess passed away on August 14, 2019. She was born October 13, 1931, the oldest of 8 children to Roy and Florine Kitchens. Her famous quotes showed the type of person that she was and the life that she lived. She always said, "Don't say no, until you try" and "If you don't move it, you lose it." She was small but mighty, believed in the power of prayer and loved unconditionally.

Bobbie was predeceased by her husband Fred Burgess, beloved daughter, Sheryl Bridges, brother, Tommy Kitchens and a sister, Sandra Mathews. She is survived by son, Dennis Burgess; daughter & son-in-law, Barbara & Wayne Ledford; son and daughter-in-law, Keith & Denise Burgess; son-in-law, Lamar Bridges, Jr.;7 grandchildren: Kerry Bridges, Kim Bridges, Jason Bridges, Michelle Burgess, Brandi (John) Nelson, Kristy Burgess, Brian Burgess; 9 great grandchildren: Amber & Kaylee Bridges, Lauren Page, Lindsey Dailey (Josh), HaileyJoe, Braxton, Waylon, Brantlley & Braylan Burgess; Siblings: Pat Landers, Dot Pickering, Kathleen Venable, Roy Kitchens, Debra Williams.

Services will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Crawford Pentecostal Church with the Rev. B.G. Miller, Sr. officiating. Visitation will be at 11:00 am with burial at Crawford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Quiet Oaks Health Care.

Until we meet again, "Be Sweet."

Lord and Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 16, 2019
