1929 - 2019 Bobbie Satterfield McDonald, 90, of Athens, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 28, 2019. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.
She was born April 28, 1929 in Athens to Robert Allison Stewart and Yetta Mae Stewart. She would spend her entire life in Athens. She graduated from Athens High School and attended The University of Georgia.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 20 years, Dr. E. Wayne Satterfield; husband of 15 yrs, Dr. James J. McDonald, and her brothers, Conway, George, Xen, Billy and Ted (Theyx) Stewart.
Bobbie and Dr. E. Wayne Satterfield had six children before his untimely death. They include two daughters, Susan and Sharon and four sons, Stuart, Stan, Steve and Scott. She remarried widower, Dr. Jack McDonald. Her stepchildren included, Mary Beth and Jim.
Bobbie found time for community involvement despite having a large family. She was involved in The Salvation Army, The Road Runners and The Bobbin Mill Garden Club. She enjoyed her Walking Group for over 30 yrs. She was a charter member of the Athens County Club, where she loved to entertain family and friends.
Bobbie had a real passion for serving her Lord through Beech Haven Baptist Church. She was a charter member, and served in many roles. She loved her Sunday School class and remained active despite her failing health in recent years.
Bobbie was a loving wife and mother. She raised her children to love Jesus Christ and His church. She had an unconditional love for her family and was a constant source of encouragement. Her generosity and hospitality touched all that came into her circle of influence. She was loved throughout our community because she reflected the love of her Savior.
Bobbie is survived by her children, Susan Satterfield; Stuart Satterfield (Jan), Stan Satterfield (Tracey), Steve Satterfield (Charlene), Scott Satterfield (Carol) and Sharon Satterfield Avants (Gary); 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Bobbie's life will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Beech Haven Baptist Church with Dr. Stewart Simms officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park.
Family will gather with friends in the Fellowship Hall of the church from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Ben Powell, Wayne, Sam, Brett, Preston, Evan and Vance Satterfield and Jordan Avants.
In lieu of flowers, family request memorial donations to be made to, Beech Haven Baptist Church at www.beechhaven.org The Salvation Army at www.salvationarmy.org or the Mercy Health Center at www.mercyhealthcenter.net
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019