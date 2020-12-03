Bobby Gene Bradford, age 78, of Athens, GA passed November 25, 2020.
A private funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Public viewing, Thursday 1-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: one daughter, Tammy Dillard; sisters, Katherine Watkins, Henrietta Wilhite and Flora Brookins; nephews raised in the home, James Bradford, Wade Bradford and Rev. Obie Bradford; two grandchildren; one great grandchild; other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com