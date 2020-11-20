Bobby Gene Combs of Watkinsville passed away on November 11, 2020 at the age of 76. He was the son of the late Marvin Brookshire Combs and Elia Marie Combs. A native of Athens, he graduated from Athens High School and the University of Georgia. He also served in the US Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran. He worked in security at Nakanishi Manufacturing in Winterville.
Bobby is survived by his children, Richard Neil Combs and Candace Combs Glading, his grandchildren, Andrew Drake Combs, Erin Diane Combs, Atticus Bauer Glading, and Bodie Carrack Glading, his sister, Betty Ree Archer, and his brother and sister-in-law, Billy O'Neal Combs and Alice Elizabeth Combs. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Anna, and his good friends at Nakanishi.
The family will hold a small, private memorial. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Bobby's memory to Friends of Oconee County Animal Shelter or Wounded Warrior Project
