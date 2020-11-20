1/1
Bobby Gene Combs
1944 - 2020
Bobby Gene Combs of Watkinsville passed away on November 11, 2020 at the age of 76. He was the son of the late Marvin Brookshire Combs and Elia Marie Combs. A native of Athens, he graduated from Athens High School and the University of Georgia. He also served in the US Air Force and was a Vietnam Veteran. He worked in security at Nakanishi Manufacturing in Winterville.

Bobby is survived by his children, Richard Neil Combs and Candace Combs Glading, his grandchildren, Andrew Drake Combs, Erin Diane Combs, Atticus Bauer Glading, and Bodie Carrack Glading, his sister, Betty Ree Archer, and his brother and sister-in-law, Billy O'Neal Combs and Alice Elizabeth Combs. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Anna, and his good friends at Nakanishi.

The family will hold a small, private memorial. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Bobby's memory to Friends of Oconee County Animal Shelter or Wounded Warrior Project.

Lord & Stephens, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 19, 2020
Billy, May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. So sorry to hear about your loss. Many blessings to you and your family.
Bucky Scarboro AHS '60 & Vietnam Veteran
Friend
November 19, 2020
Bobby, you were a good friend and valued classmate. Great AHS memories of you flood my mind. May God grant your family, friends and classmates peace and guide them through this most difficult time. You were/are much loved by all. Terry
Terry Demetri Vacalis
Friend
November 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
