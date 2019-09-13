|
|
2019 - 2019 Mr. Bobby Gene Hill, 67, of Athens, GA passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Funeral services for Mr. Hill will be 1:00 P.M., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at The Chapel of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Public Viewing, Friday, from 4:00 P.M. -6:00 P.M., at Batts & Bridges. Survivors include: his daughter, Lisha Wilkins; one brother; five sisters and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 13, 2019