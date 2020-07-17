1/1
Bobby Jamar Davis Jr.
1984 - 2020
Bobby Jamar Davis, Jr., age 35, of Athens, GA passed July 8, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the graveside of East Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 825 Winterville Road, Athens, GA. Public viewing, Friday, 2-6 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: his mother, Tammy Thomas; two daughters, Ty'Daisha Davis and Makiyah Davis; siblings, Tammerion Wilson, Neisha Styles, Denzel Davis and Juan Davis; one granddaughter, Alaia Wood.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
JUL
18
Funeral service
12:00 PM
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Erica Lester
Coworker
July 16, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Wanda Cooper
