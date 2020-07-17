Bobby Jamar Davis, Jr., age 35, of Athens, GA passed July 8, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the graveside of East Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 825 Winterville Road, Athens, GA. Public viewing, Friday, 2-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: his mother, Tammy Thomas; two daughters, Ty'Daisha Davis and Makiyah Davis; siblings, Tammerion Wilson, Neisha Styles, Denzel Davis and Juan Davis; one granddaughter, Alaia Wood.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com