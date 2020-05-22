Home

Eberhart & Son Mortuary
131 Martin Luther King Jr Drive
Winder, GA 30680
(770) 867-9292
Viewing
Friday, May 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eberhart & Son Mortuary
131 Martin Luther King Jr Drive
Winder, GA 30680
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
1:00 PM
2684 Winterville Road
Athens, GA
View Map
Deacon Bobby Lee Smith


1960 - 2020
Deacon Bobby Lee Smith Obituary
Bobby Lee Smith - 59 of Athens, Ga. passed May 16, 2020.

Graveside service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm

2684 Winterville Road - Athens, Ga. 30605 Interment at the Cole Family

Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of 12 years Mrs. Theodora Smith his

sons Zachary and Roman Jr. and daughter Amanda and one grandchild

Kamen, two sisters Betty Johnson and Lula Mae Stevens, four brothers Edward,Roger,William and

Michael Smith. He was the CEO of Smith and Smith Cleaning Service.

Eberhart and Son Mortuary of Winder, Ga. 30680 in charge of

arrangements. Viewing will be held May 22, 2020 from 4 - 7 pm

at Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home 390 Glenhaven Ave. Athens, Ga. 30606
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 22, 2020
