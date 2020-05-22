|
|
Bobby Lee Smith - 59 of Athens, Ga. passed May 16, 2020.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm
2684 Winterville Road - Athens, Ga. 30605 Interment at the Cole Family
Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of 12 years Mrs. Theodora Smith his
sons Zachary and Roman Jr. and daughter Amanda and one grandchild
Kamen, two sisters Betty Johnson and Lula Mae Stevens, four brothers Edward,Roger,William and
Michael Smith. He was the CEO of Smith and Smith Cleaning Service.
Eberhart and Son Mortuary of Winder, Ga. 30680 in charge of
arrangements. Viewing will be held May 22, 2020 from 4 - 7 pm
at Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home 390 Glenhaven Ave. Athens, Ga. 30606
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 22, 2020