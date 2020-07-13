Bobby Rexel "Bob" Luke, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at the age of 88.Born in Barrow County, he was preceded in death by father and mother, George Washington Luke and Cora Lee Dial Luke; and siblings, William Luke and Aubrey Luke.Bob graduated from Statham High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army. From Ft. Jackson, he was assigned to Panama, trained on heavy mortars and was assigned to Korea in 1953 until the end of the Conflict.Coming home from Korea, he married his sweetheart, Janet, started a family and served 24 years before retiring as CW4. Bob, Janet and kids settled back on the Centennial Luke Family Farm in Bogart, GA. He enjoyed raising chickens for Gold Kist and was number 1 grower multiple times, raised cattle and loved his large gardens. He enjoyed being outdoors on the farm where he was born and would only come in when it was dark. He loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed. We know we will see him again and are thankful for the memories we have and the hardworking values he instilled in us.Survivors include his wife, Janet Zuber Luke; sister, Laurene Hall; children, Connie Thomas (Eddie) and Ginger Andrews (Billy); grandchildren, Jenny Gregory (Matt), Carol Gittens (Blake) and Luke Andrews; great-grandchildren, Cannon and Emma Gregory, Madison and Graham Gittens; nieces and nephews, Jerry, Shirley, Rhonda, Larry and Cynthia.Funeral services were held Monday, July 13, at 11 a.m., at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel. Interment with military honors followed at Evergreen Memorial Park.Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Agape Hospice Care, P.O. Box 801087, Acworth, GA 30101.Bernstein Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.