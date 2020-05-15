Home

Bobbye Nelle Roberts Allen


1924 - 2020
Bobbye Nelle Roberts Allen Obituary
Bobbye Nelle Roberts Allen was born in Hart County, GA in March 1924 and died peacefully at her home in Bogart, GA on May 12.

She was married for fifty years to the late Rev. Bob Allen who preceded her in death.

She is survived by three children; John (Jen) Allen, Judi (Tom) Oliver, and

Jim (Sharon) Allen. Nine grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren also survive her. Miss Bobbye had a wonderful team of caregivers: Joyce Ann Johnson, Deborah Mitchell, and Sharman Fricks who made her life easier as she aged. She loved and cherished each of them and they have become part of the family.

Mrs. Allen was a public schoolteacher for more than 30 years in various cities throughout Georgia. She loved Science and at age 96 was still discussing the periodic table of elements, constellations, and other general science topics.

She enjoyed water aerobics at the YMCA well into her 80s and of course she loved her Atlanta Braves. Miss Bobbye was a faithful Christian woman that loved her Lord. She also loved her church, her pastor, and her Sunday School ladies class.

Her pride and joy was her family and when they were in her presence they felt loved.

Due to covid the graveside service, for family only, will be held at Southview Cemetery in Covington, GA, Friday, May 15, 2020.

In Lieu of flowers make donations to Briarwood Baptist Church Building Fund

1900 Robinhood Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677.

Lord and Stephens, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677 is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 15, 2020
