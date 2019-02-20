|
|
Bonna Jane Steindl, wife of Don Steindl, died Sunday, February 17, 2019.
Born in Bellefonte, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ralph D. Martz, Sr., and Caroline Elizabeth Bilger Martz. Mrs. Steindl retired from the University of Georgia as a Lab Tech. and was a member of Watkinsville First United Methodist Church.
Survivors in addition to her husband include two sons: Chad (Cathy) Stahlman of Tampa, FL and Derek (Allison) Stahlman of Watkinsville, GA; two step sons: Brad Steindl of Pennsylvania and Matt Steindl of North Carolina; grandchildren: Collin Stahlman, Jonathon Hall, Jordyn Steindl and Ryder Steindl; five brothers and three sisters.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11AM at Watkinsville First United Methodist Church with Rev. Emily Whiten officiating. A reception will be held following the service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Watkinsville First United Methodist Church or to the March of Dimes.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 20, 2019