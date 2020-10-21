Bonnie L. Hansford of Crawford passed away on October 13, 2020, at the age of 84. She was the daughter of the late J.C. and Grace Ginn. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Holly Hansford; sisters, Barbara Wilson and Eloise McCurley; and brother, Donald Ginn.
Bonnie was always loving and a cheerful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the Intersection of Melton Rd and Williams McCurley Road in Winterville.
Survivors include Sons, Terry Langford and Mark Allen Hansford; sister, Betty (Jim) Headrick; grandchildren, Casey (Aiysha) Langford, Katie (Jim) Pierce, Hunter Hansford, Holden Hansford, and Heath Hansford; numerous great-grandchildren.
Please have flowers sent to Lord & Stephens, East Chapel.
Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com