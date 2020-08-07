Bonnie Lorriane Powers, 54 of Colbert passed on August 2, 2020.
She is survived by her Sons: Tobias S. Gantt and Quintavious D. Powers; Brothers: Gregory Davenport and Anthony Davenport; Sisters: Margie Blackwell, Katrina Davenport, Harriett Davenport and Sonya Cooper; Grandchildren: Kannan D. Powers, Jaylin Carruth, JaMarcus Carruth and D'Khia Curry.
Visitation begins Friday, August 7th, from 1:00PM-7:00PM at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 8th at 2:00PM from the Chapel of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.
Arrangements Entrusted to Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 7, 2020.