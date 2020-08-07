1/
Bonnie Lorriane Powers
1965 - 2020
Bonnie Lorriane Powers, 54 of Colbert passed on August 2, 2020.

She is survived by her Sons: Tobias S. Gantt and Quintavious D. Powers; Brothers: Gregory Davenport and Anthony Davenport; Sisters: Margie Blackwell, Katrina Davenport, Harriett Davenport and Sonya Cooper; Grandchildren: Kannan D. Powers, Jaylin Carruth, JaMarcus Carruth and D'Khia Curry.

Visitation begins Friday, August 7th, from 1:00PM-7:00PM at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 8th at 2:00PM from the Chapel of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.

Arrangements Entrusted to Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Memories & Condolences
August 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bridges Funeral Home, Inc.
