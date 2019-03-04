Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Brandon Cody Young Obituary
Brandon Cody Young of Winder, GA passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his sister, Candace Welch and grandfather, W.C. Bently. He is survived by his mother and father, Tanya and Lewis McDaniel; father, Brandon Shane Young; sisters, Tanna Young, Elaina McDaniel, Amber McDaniel, Holly McDaniel and Hope Fountain; Grandparents, Wayne and Carolyn Wills; grandparents, Mike and Beth Young; grandmother, Mary Ann Bently; grandfather, Alvin Loggins; grandfather, Thomas Minish; uncles, Bill Bently and Jason Young; aunts, Billie Ann Bently, Katie Young and Mary McDaniel; many loving cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Cody loved to laugh and cut up. He always had a smile on his face that would light up the room. The family received friends from 1-4pm on Sunday, March 3, 2019. The Funeral Service was at 4pm on Sunday.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home - Athens is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019
