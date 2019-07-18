|
Brantley Alexander 1938 - 2019 Brantley Alexander, 81, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 15, 2019.
Born in Highpoint, NC, he was the son of the late Jerome Brantley Alexander, Sr. and Mabel Cecil Alexander. He graduated from Athens High School and attended the University of Georgia where he was a member of the Georgia Letterman's Club.
Mr. Alexander owned successful businesses in Athens, including Alexander Wood Products serving as president and also was president of Alexander Sawmill and J.B Alexander Incorporated (Federated Merchandise).
Brant enjoyed traveling around the country in his motor home with his wife Joan and especially enjoyed sharing his farm with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Alexander of sixty years; son: Jerry Alexander; daughter: Angie (Chuck) Tarkenton; grandchildren: Brandy Riley (Tony) Pelosi, Kelly (Kamalei) Alexander, Stephen (Kelly) Tarkenton, Chad Tarkenton, Alexis Alexander, Lily Alexander, Daisy Alexander; great grandchildren: Virginia Alexander, Trey Tarkenton, Trent Tarkenton and Kady Tarkenton.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1PM at Lord and Stephens East Chapel with Rev. Ray Finger and Dr. Phil Wages officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 prior to the service at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Bobby Skelton, Bill Williams, Bill Evans, Billy Sparks, Lee Leathers and Dicky Carteaux.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Homestead Hospice for the loving care of Brant and the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Homestead Hospice 1561 Lenru Rd. Ste. A Bogart, GA, Chapelwood United Methodist Church 100 Janice Dr. Athens, GA, or Winterville Baptist 305 N Church St., Winterville, GA.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 18, 2019