Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Brenda Ann Taylor


1958 - 2020
Brenda Ann Taylor Obituary
1958 - 2020 Brenda Ann Taylor, age 61, of Athens, GA passed peacefully to her heavenly reward on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

She was a music teacher in the Clarke County School District for thirty years. Most of these years were spent at Alps Road Elementary School.

She leaves to cherish her memories: devoted friends, Ms. JoAnn Ford and Mr. Reginald Willis; the First A.M.E. Church Family, Athens Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and a host of friends.

Private graveside services will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery Athens, Georgia. Reverend B. A. Hart will officiate. Viewing will be held, Sunday, March 29, 4-6 PM at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Sign the guestbook or stream online at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 29, 2020
