Brenda Charlene Burch, age 70, of Athens, GA, passed away at home Monday, March 4, 2019, surrounded by family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard Ellsworth Bedell and Mary Worthington Harley. She was a homemaker and a member of St. James United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Wellington Burch, sons Brian Burch and Preston Burch of Athens and sister Barbara Catts of Marietta.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 7, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens East Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Currington officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Lincolnton City Cemetery in Lincolnton, GA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. James United Methodist Church building fund.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 6, 2019