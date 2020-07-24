Ms. Brenda Dean, 67, of Athens, died July 17, 2020.
The viewing will be Friday, July 24, 2020 at the funeral home from 1-6 PM.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Holly Creek Church Cemetery.
Survivors include her sons, Stacey Dean, Dedrick Dean and Malcolm Dean; siblings, Arlene Riden, James Sims, Lonnie Sims, Joe Sims, Charlie Dean and Bobby Dean; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.