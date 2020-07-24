1/1
Brenda Dean
1953 - 2020
Ms. Brenda Dean, 67, of Athens, died July 17, 2020.

The viewing will be Friday, July 24, 2020 at the funeral home from 1-6 PM.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Holly Creek Church Cemetery.

Survivors include her sons, Stacey Dean, Dedrick Dean and Malcolm Dean; siblings, Arlene Riden, James Sims, Lonnie Sims, Joe Sims, Charlie Dean and Bobby Dean; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
JUL
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Holly Creek Church Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dephanie an Stephion Smith
Friend
July 24, 2020
Stacy Derek and Malcolm Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering your loved one today and always. May her soul rest in paradise
Lisa Lumpkin Williams
July 24, 2020
Stacy at this heartfelt time I would like to share my deepest condolences to you and the family I am so lost of words to say but may you all find Comfort at this difficult time what such a sweet lady she was May she forever rest in paradise
Lisa Lumpkin Williams
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary Davenport
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
Auntie Brenda I just wished I had a chance to say goodbye. You were the sweetest aunt I have ever had. I’m going to miss you and I know that you are resting now with no more pain. Fly high sweet angel. We will miss you. To Stacey, Dedrick, and Malcolm I’m so sorry for your loss and I’m praying for you .Love you all.

Nicole
Family
