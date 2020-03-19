|
|
1949 - 2020 Brenda Katherine Norton, age 71 of Carlton began her eternal journey Monday, March 16, 2020.
She is survived by her son,Stephen L. Heggood, Jr.; daughters, Teresa Heggood and Misty Hughes; grandchildren, Stephen L. Heggod III, Catherine D. Heggood, Ryan Smith, Jack L. and Samuel E. Darlow, Kane, Zoei, and Myles Hughes; great-grandchildren, Kinsley Hulings and Isabella Darlow; other relatives and friends.
A private service will be held March 20th.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 19, 2020