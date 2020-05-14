|
|
Ms. Brenda Lett departed this journey on May 8, 2020 and was welcome into eternal heaven. She was born to the late Mr. & Mrs. Carl Lee & Janie Mae Lett in Athens GA. She is survived by three brothers, Mr. & Mrs. Carl Lee (Rosena) Lett Jr., Mr. & Mrs. Larry Darnell (Linda) Lett and Tony Lett. Two sisters, Mrs. Katie Marie (Johnny) Patterson, Nancy Bailey and her caregiver, her rock, her niece Ms. Amy Nicole Lett and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation, Thursday May 14, 2020 from 4 pm - 7 pm
A private graveside service will be held May 15, 2020 at Spaulding Cemetery.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 14, 2020