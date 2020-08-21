Brian Begnaud, 61, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020. He was born on May 17, 1959 in Croix Chapeau, France, where his father was stationed during military service.
He was the son of the late Melvin Begnaud and Mary George Begnaud and was a graduate of Cedar Shoals High School in Athens, Georgia. He was formerly employed by the University of Georgia. Brian was involved in the music business all of his life, as a musician and as the long-time owner and operator of New'd Sound, a retail music store in Athens, Georgia. He was deeply involved in the Athens music scene.
He is survived by his two daughters, Madison Begnaud of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Killian Begnaud of Decatur, Georgia, and two brothers, Darrel Begnaud (Jane) of Athens, Georgia and Gary Begnaud (Barbara) of Marlton, New Jersey. He was also survived by numerous nieces: Mary Catherine Begnaud Fudger (Lee) of Smyrna, Georgia, Ann Stiles Begnaud Wilkerson (Shawn) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Colleen Barth (Robert) of Somerdale, New Jersey and Amy Begnaud of Moorestown, New Jersey and one nephew, John Begnaud (Yuka) of Athens, Georgia.
A private service was held at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Athens, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006; www.liverfoundation.org
.
Bernstein Funeral Home in Athens, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.