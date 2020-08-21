1/
Brian Begnaud
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Begnaud, 61, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020. He was born on May 17, 1959 in Croix Chapeau, France, where his father was stationed during military service.

He was the son of the late Melvin Begnaud and Mary George Begnaud and was a graduate of Cedar Shoals High School in Athens, Georgia. He was formerly employed by the University of Georgia. Brian was involved in the music business all of his life, as a musician and as the long-time owner and operator of New'd Sound, a retail music store in Athens, Georgia. He was deeply involved in the Athens music scene.

He is survived by his two daughters, Madison Begnaud of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Killian Begnaud of Decatur, Georgia, and two brothers, Darrel Begnaud (Jane) of Athens, Georgia and Gary Begnaud (Barbara) of Marlton, New Jersey. He was also survived by numerous nieces: Mary Catherine Begnaud Fudger (Lee) of Smyrna, Georgia, Ann Stiles Begnaud Wilkerson (Shawn) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Colleen Barth (Robert) of Somerdale, New Jersey and Amy Begnaud of Moorestown, New Jersey and one nephew, John Begnaud (Yuka) of Athens, Georgia.

A private service was held at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Athens, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006; www.liverfoundation.org.

Bernstein Funeral Home in Athens, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
7065437373
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 20, 2020
Dear Begnaud family and especially Darrel and Jane:

I am sorry to her of Brian's passing. It is always hard to lose a loved one. I did not know Brian personally . However you will be in my thoughts and prayers in the coming weeks. "Keep the Faith!"
Jim Massey
Friend
August 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bernstein Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved