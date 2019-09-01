Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Colbert City Cemetery
Brian Keith Spivey


1963 - 2019
Brian Keith Spivey Obituary
1963 - 2019 Brian Keith Spivey, beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather, died Friday, August 30, 2019 at the age of 56.

Born in Fort Bragg, NC, he was a son of Audrey Lindsey Spivey and the late Bobby Spivey. Brian was a graduate of Cedar Shoals High School and Troy University. He retired from the United States Army with the rank of Sargent First Class after more than 24 years of honorable and faithful service. Brian was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division and was a Master Parachutist having served in Operation Iraqi/Enduring Freedom and Operation Uphold Democracy. Following his retirement, he worked as a Civilian Contractor. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Spivey and his brother, Robert Spivey.

Survivors include his wife, Samantha Crumley Spivey; four children, Benjamin Garrett Spivey, Brent Wells, Kelly Kellum (Paul) and Kimberly Williams (Alan); one brother, Sheldon W. Spivey (Angie); one sister-in-law, Veronica Spivey; six grandchildren, Gavin Stepp, Tristan Coulter, Kayden Stinson, Cade Williams, Mason Williams and Harper Williams as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Graveside services with full military honors will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at Colbert City Cemetery with Rev. Dennis Nix officiating. The family will receive friends Monday, September 2, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

Lord and Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
