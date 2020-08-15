Brian Lee Deitz was born at Olean General Hospital in Olean, New York, on November 13, 1975. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was the youngest child of David and Beth Deitz. (Allegany, NY). Brian holds a B.A. from Baldwin-Wallace University (Berea, OH) where he ran four years of track and field and played two years of soccer.
Brian started his career in collegiate athletics as a sports information director with stints at the University of Florida (2002-05), Kent State University (2000-02), Marietta College (1999-2000) and John Carroll University (1999-2000). In 2005, Brian left collegiate athletics to pursue a career in Education. He holds a Master's of Education in Mathematics and an Education Specialist degree in Educational Administration and Policy from the University of Georgia.
Brian taught for five years (2006-2011) as a mathematics teacher at Clarke Central High School (Athens, Ga.). Brian held numerous leadership roles at Clarke Central including running the afterschool program, serving as a principal during the Clarke County summer school session, serving as an academy leader, and as a valuable member of the leadership team. He also coached track and field at Clarke Central helping lead the boy's team to a state runner-up finish and third place finish in back-to-back years.
Brian joined Oconee County Schools in July 2011 as Assistant Principal/Athletic Director at Oconee County High School. He served as Athletic Director until August of 2013. Mr. Deitz is part of an administrative team that oversees all aspects of the high school including teacher development, student discipline, scheduling, facilities and operations, curriculum, and overall management of the school.
Brian was an active member of Classic City Church serving on the leadership council team and as a Deacon. He also served as an usher and on the Missions and Benevolence Committee where he was also a part of the leadership council. Brian was passionate about sports. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Mets and Buffalo Bills. He was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan and loved watching the Dawgs at home and traveling to road to games.
Brian lived his life with a sense of adventure, and he loving to take vacations with his family. His favorite spots included New York and Chicago. He loved spending time with his family at St Augustine Beach, Florida as well as Hilton Head and Topsail Beach, North Carolina.
Brian is survived by his wife of 15 years Emily, and they have two daughters, Briley (13) and Eliannah (10). Brian's first priority was always his family. He loved to listen to his daughters sing and play piano and guitar, watch them play softball, visit zoos and aquariums, and attend events with them, especially Broadway musicals and sports.
He is also survived by his parents, David and Beth; his mother-in-law, Hannah Crume; his brother Eric (Sue) Deitz; three brothers-in law and their families (Gene Crume, Lee Crume, Dan Crume); and 8 nephews and 3 nieces.
The funeral service for Brian Deitz will be at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, August 16 at Classic City Church at Piedmont College Meeting House, 595 Prince Avenue, Athens, GA 30601. Visitation will be prior to the service from 2-4 p.m. at the church. The burial service will be private. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendees are required to wear face coverings. The service will also be streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/c/ClassicCityChurch
In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts, two funds have been set up to honor Brian Deitz. The first has been established by the friends of Brian to create a fund for his daughters and those wishing to contribute should visit: https://gf.me/u/yqat3j
. The fund will secure a future that Brian would have wanted including but not limited to furthering education, life experiences and adventures. Individuals can also donate to the Brian Deitz Memorial Scholarship Fund at Oconee County High School (2721 Hog Mountain Road, Watkinsville, GA 30622) which will be awarded annually to two individuals who exemplify the Warrior Spirit.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com