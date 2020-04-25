|
1975 - 2020 Brian Wesley Dellinger, 44, died April 22, 2020.
A native of Athens, GA, he was a son of Lanelle Cleghorn Elrod and Jerry Lindsey Dellinger. Brian proudly owned and operated BWD Trucking for many years.
Graveside services will be Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Oconee Hill Cemetery.
Survivors in addition to his parents include his girlfriend, Nikia Simmons; three children, Amber Dellinger, Ashley Smith and Brian Dellinger, Jr.; siblings, Jeremy Dellinger, Justin Dellinger, Annie Farmer, Mark Dellinger, Jeff Dellinger and Chris Dellinger; three grandchildren, Mason Booth, Griffin Smith and Nevaeh Wakefield.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 25, 2020