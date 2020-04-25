Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Oconee Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Dellinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Wesley Dellinger


1975 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Wesley Dellinger Obituary
1975 - 2020 Brian Wesley Dellinger, 44, died April 22, 2020.

A native of Athens, GA, he was a son of Lanelle Cleghorn Elrod and Jerry Lindsey Dellinger. Brian proudly owned and operated BWD Trucking for many years.

Graveside services will be Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Oconee Hill Cemetery.

Survivors in addition to his parents include his girlfriend, Nikia Simmons; three children, Amber Dellinger, Ashley Smith and Brian Dellinger, Jr.; siblings, Jeremy Dellinger, Justin Dellinger, Annie Farmer, Mark Dellinger, Jeff Dellinger and Chris Dellinger; three grandchildren, Mason Booth, Griffin Smith and Nevaeh Wakefield.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -