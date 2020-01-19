Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
New Grove Baptist Church
1228 Moores Grove Rd
Winterville, GA
Rev. Brister Hightower


1939 - 2020
Rev. Brister Hightower Obituary
1939 - 2020 Rev. Brister Hightower, age 80, of Athens, GA passed January 14, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at New Grove Baptist Church, 1228 Moores Grove Rd, Winterville, GA, with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Public viewing, Monday 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: daughter, Afiwaa L. (Jeffery) Hightower-Mack; son, Brister Kofi (Isabel Templeton) Hightower; and their mother, Sarah Allen; grandchildren, Jeffery Almasi, Jessica, Jaavan, Jairus and Bridget Mack and Tyreon Milsap; devoted nephew, Johnny Allen; siblings, Earnestine (Willie) Cooper, Lenora Rahming, Alvin (Veresa) Hightower, Johnny (Pauline) Hightower and Jasper Hightower.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 19, 2020
