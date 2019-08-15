|
|
1986 - 2019 Brittney Sardae Howard, 32 of Athens, began her eternal journey Sunday, August 11, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Caleb and Brooklyn Smith; father, Rev. Ricky (Deborah) Howard; sister La'Porshe Howard; brother, Robert (Kenishawanna) Hull; grandparents, Ruby Clayton, Mary Jean Smith and Willie Lee Howard; two step-sisters; three step-brothers; aunts; uncles; a host of cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held 12PM, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Barber's Creek Baptist Church, Statham. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. The viewing will be held 1-7PM, August 15th.
Professional services entrusted Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 15, 2019