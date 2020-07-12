1/1
Bruce Lee Hild
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Lee Hild, 59, of Winterville, died on Friday, July 3, 2020.

Bruce served his country in the United States Navy. Afterwards, he worked for the University of Georgia for twenty-eight years. An avid hunter, fisherman, and all-around outdoorsman, he loved being around his friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Marvin Hild and Helen Katherine Hild, and his sister, Robin Lee Hild.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sandi Hild; four children: Linda Marie (Ken) Larsen, Courtney Douglas Hild, Brian (Shelby) Baxter Jr., and Caitlyn Sue (Marcal) Hild; seven grandchildren; two brothers, Carey Lamey and Bruce Lamey; and mother-in-law, Norma M. McCauley.

A memorial service will be held Monday, July 13, at Pittard Park in Winterville at 1:00 p.m.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Pittard Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 10, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved