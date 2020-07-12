Bruce Lee Hild, 59, of Winterville, died on Friday, July 3, 2020.
Bruce served his country in the United States Navy. Afterwards, he worked for the University of Georgia for twenty-eight years. An avid hunter, fisherman, and all-around outdoorsman, he loved being around his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Marvin Hild and Helen Katherine Hild, and his sister, Robin Lee Hild.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sandi Hild; four children: Linda Marie (Ken) Larsen, Courtney Douglas Hild, Brian (Shelby) Baxter Jr., and Caitlyn Sue (Marcal) Hild; seven grandchildren; two brothers, Carey Lamey and Bruce Lamey; and mother-in-law, Norma M. McCauley.
A memorial service will be held Monday, July 13, at Pittard Park in Winterville at 1:00 p.m.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com