|
|
Dr. Bruce T. Shutt, age 86, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Arbor Terrace of Hamilton Mill in Dacula.
Dr. Shutt was born in Kokomo, Indiana to the late Paul and Ruby Shutt and attended local schools there. He went on to attend Indiana University, where he received his Bachelor of Science, Master's Degree and Doctorate in Education. Dr. Shutt moved to Athens in 1975, when he took the position of Registrar at the University of Georgia. He remained in this position until his retirement in 1998 and had served as past President of the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admission Officers. He very much enjoyed gardening, golfing, both playing and watching and especially enjoyed traveling.
Dr. Shutt was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Carol Shutt; brother, Rex Shutt; and sister, Pat Whitford.
He is survived by daughter, Lauren Ringwall (Mark) of Flowery Branch; son, Thomas Shutt (James Arnold) of Atlanta; brother, Richard Shutt of Colorado Springs, CO; sister, Joan Shockley of Cumming; nieces, Suzanne Adams of Cumming and Lisa Downton of Indiana; nephews, Rick Shutt of Colorado Springs, CO and Keith Whitford of Indiana.
A visitation will be held 1:00 to 2:30 PM Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Bernstein Funeral Home.
A graveside funeral service will be held 3:00 PM Saturday in Evergreen Memorial Park with Reverend Ed Hampton officiating.
Remembrances: Indiana University Alumni Association1000 E. 17th St., Bloomington, IN 47408 or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 13, 2019