Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Shutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Bruce T. Shutt


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dr. Bruce T. Shutt Obituary
Dr. Bruce T. Shutt, age 86, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Arbor Terrace of Hamilton Mill in Dacula.

Dr. Shutt was born in Kokomo, Indiana to the late Paul and Ruby Shutt and attended local schools there. He went on to attend Indiana University, where he received his Bachelor of Science, Master's Degree and Doctorate in Education. Dr. Shutt moved to Athens in 1975, when he took the position of Registrar at the University of Georgia. He remained in this position until his retirement in 1998 and had served as past President of the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admission Officers. He very much enjoyed gardening, golfing, both playing and watching and especially enjoyed traveling.

Dr. Shutt was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Carol Shutt; brother, Rex Shutt; and sister, Pat Whitford.

He is survived by daughter, Lauren Ringwall (Mark) of Flowery Branch; son, Thomas Shutt (James Arnold) of Atlanta; brother, Richard Shutt of Colorado Springs, CO; sister, Joan Shockley of Cumming; nieces, Suzanne Adams of Cumming and Lisa Downton of Indiana; nephews, Rick Shutt of Colorado Springs, CO and Keith Whitford of Indiana.

A visitation will be held 1:00 to 2:30 PM Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Bernstein Funeral Home.

A graveside funeral service will be held 3:00 PM Saturday in Evergreen Memorial Park with Reverend Ed Hampton officiating.

Remembrances: Indiana University Alumni Association1000 E. 17th St., Bloomington, IN 47408 or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now