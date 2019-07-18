|
|
Bryan Keith Hammond Jr. 1978 - 2019 Bryan K. Hammond, Jr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, July 14, 2019. Bryan was the son of Bryan Hammond, Sr. and Nancy Kennedy both of Athens, GA.
Bryan was employed with Di Dietrich Process Systems in NJ. He served 9 years with the Georgia Army National Guard at the rank of Sergeant. He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Bryan is survived by his wife, Misty Hammond of Bowman, GA, a daughter, Taylor Hammond Godfrey (Chris) of Danielsville, GA, a son, Eric Hammond of Bowman, GA, and two sisters, Melissa Shanks of Athens, GA, April Hammond Adamson (Robert) of Oakwood, GA.
A memorial service to celebrate Bryan's life will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Comer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 495 Cedar Grove Church Road, Comer, GA 30629 or The 1st Battalion, 214th Field Artillery Association, Attn: Haley Fortson or Mike Duncan, Calhoun Falls Hwy, Elberton, GA 30635.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 18, 2019