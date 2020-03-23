Home

Bubber Wilkes


1948 - 2020
Bubber Wilkes Obituary
1948 - 2020 William E. "Bubber" Wilkes, 71, husband of 50 years to Gwen Patterson Wilkes, died Saturday, March 21, 2020.

A native and lifelong resident of Oconee County, he was the son of the late W. C. and Esther Hammond Wilkes. He was a graduate from Oconee County High School in 1966 and was a member and deacon of Antioch Christian Church. He served as president of the Oconee Cattlemen's Association and on the Oconee Farm Bureau's Board of Directors.

Bubber served on the Oconee Planning Commission and Board of Commissioners from the early 1980's until 2004. He was reelected to the Board of Commissioners in 2014. After 30 years he retired from raising turkeys and chickens and became a security officer at Athens Regional Medical Center and worked at Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes.

Survivors include his wife Gwen, two children: Rev. Jeff (Lauren) Wilkes of Watkinsville and Michelle (Keith) Walker of Watkinsville; siblings: Gaynell Fielding of Bogart, Becky (Wesley) Nunnally of Watkinsville, Randy (Susan) Wilkes of Watkinsville, and five grandchildren that he adored; Kaitlyn, Elijah, Lincoln and Jade Wilkes and Keigan Walker.

Memorial services for immediate Family only will be held. This service will be streamed to FB; further details will be posted on Jeff-Lauren Wilkes Facebook page. At 3:00 PM we will leave Lord and Stephens West and head toward Antioch Christian Church via Mars Hill Road, through Butler's Crossing and downtown Watkinsville. We are encouraging extended family and friends to stand along the route to pay their respects to Mr. Wilkes and the family. There will be a private graveside serve at Antioch Christian Church. We appreciate all the love and support each of you have show us over the past few days; each of you are very special to us. While we may not be able to get together as we would like now, some time in the future we will plan a public gathering where we can all get together and celebrate Dad's life and service to our community.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Kidney Fund. www.kidneyfund.org

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
