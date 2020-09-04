Deacon Buddy Lee Collins, 95, of Lexington, died September 2, 2020.
The viewing will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 1-6 PM at the funeral home.
A Graveside service will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Fork Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Lexington.
Survivors include his daughters, Mae Bell Collins, Gladys Collins, Betty Collins, Marie Gilham and Mary Jackson; son, Robert Collins; 15 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.