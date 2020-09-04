1/1
Deacon Buddy Lee Collins
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Buddy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deacon Buddy Lee Collins, 95, of Lexington, died September 2, 2020.

The viewing will be Friday, September 4, 2020 from 1-6 PM at the funeral home.

A Graveside service will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Fork Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Lexington.

Survivors include his daughters, Mae Bell Collins, Gladys Collins, Betty Collins, Marie Gilham and Mary Jackson; son, Robert Collins; 15 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fork Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 3, 2020
Mary and Betty, you have our condolences
Gloria Sewell
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved