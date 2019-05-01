Home

WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
Viewing
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Bethel A. M. E. Church
Byron Leon Weir


Byron Leon Weir Obituary
Byron Leon Weir, 76 of Athens, began his eternal journey Thursday, April 25, 2019.

He is survived by his nephews Thomas W. (Crystal) Weir, Jr. and Charles H. (Aubrianna) Weir; great-nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Bernice Brown Weir; cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11AM, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Greater Bethel A. M. E. Church. Interment will be at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA. The viewing will be held 1-7pm, Wednesday, May 1, at the funeral home.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 1, 2019
