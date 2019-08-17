Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
59 N. Main Street
Watkinsville, GA
1947 - 2019
Caleb Harris Jr. Obituary
1947 - 2019 Caleb Harris, Jr., age 72, of Athens, GA passed August 13, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM, Sunday August, 18, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, 59 N. Main Street, Watkinsville, GA with interment in Athens Memory Garden. Public viewing Saturday, 12-7 PM, at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the residence of 296-A Bailey Street, Athens, GA.

Survivors include: daughters, Teresa Harris Smith and Emily Helen-Harris; three sisters, Letha (Jesse) Jones, Elizebeth Yearby and Annie Nash; four brothers, Tom, Clinte, Charles and Nelson Harris; and three grandchildren.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
