1947 - 2019 Caleb Harris, Jr., age 72, of Athens, GA passed August 13, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM, Sunday August, 18, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, 59 N. Main Street, Watkinsville, GA with interment in Athens Memory Garden. Public viewing Saturday, 12-7 PM, at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the residence of 296-A Bailey Street, Athens, GA.
Survivors include: daughters, Teresa Harris Smith and Emily Helen-Harris; three sisters, Letha (Jesse) Jones, Elizebeth Yearby and Annie Nash; four brothers, Tom, Clinte, Charles and Nelson Harris; and three grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 17, 2019