Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Callie Ann Johnson


1949 - 2020
Callie Ann Johnson Obituary
1949 - 2020 Callie Ann Johnson, age 70, of Athens, GA passed February 14, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing, Friday, 1-7 pm at the funeral home.

Survivors include: four daughters, Joann (Thomas) Griffith, Carla Thomas, Quagenia St. John, Melissa (Daniel) Martin and their father, George Thomas; sister, Virgie Griffith; 10 grandchildren; and one great grandson.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 21, 2020
